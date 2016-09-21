Letter: No place for hateful leaders

Throughout my 85 years I have sat in church pews where it was made clear to me that we are responsible to love our neighbors, to have concern for the stranger in need, to have compassion for others. This is taught not only in the Methodist churches of my experience, not only in other Christian churches, but in Jewish, Muslim and Buddhist settings.

How then can it be that we hear on our media a man who asks to be our president while speaking so violently against other citizens, with a face and voice full of hate? Surely, can’t we do better for America?

— Martha Kuhlman, St. Marys