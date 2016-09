I think one important element was left out of The Lima News editorial about the 6119 District in Putnam County: the fact that each petitioner was going to be able to appoint their choice to the board. I along with many others did not like or approve of this idea.

They need to rethink this and give the public a say in what could very well be a very expensive endeavor for those it will affect.

— John Salsburey, Ottawa