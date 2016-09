Read your front-page article about our sheriff, Sam Crish (“FBI probe of sheriff continues,” Wednesday), and merely by using the words quoted, I have to ask: If it is true as Sheriff Lt. Matt Treglia said, that “the day-to-day operations of the office have not been affected by Crish’s absence and the public can be assured there is no decline in services,” then why are we paying for both Crish’s and Treglia’s position?

— Michelle L. Baumeister, Esq., Lima