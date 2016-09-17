Letter: Community day event truly helped

The Community Day event, held at St. Mark’s, was a great gift to the Lima area. Under one roof, you could get a haircut, a massage, fill out an application for a job, get health screenings, find resources for your family pet, find information for your home front from restore and get a lunch.

The best part was everything was at no cost. It was absolutely free!

Thanks so much to St. Mark’s for providing this day for the community.

Looking forward to next year, so save the date September 30, 2017.

There was also a giant free garage sale.

Sandy McVeigh

Lima