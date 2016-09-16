Letter: Writer wants police apology

My name is Herb the Duckman known by many people. The reason for this is on Aug. 8, my home was surrounded by cops looking for a man who shot up a home on Kibby Street. I was not at home. I had gone to the store for my wife as she is handicapped. I returned and my neighbor told me of it. My grandson who lives with us told me about it. I called Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin to explain the situation. He told me that he was going to send a man to talk to me on Saturday four days later. The man never showed. So I called that Monday and got an excuse.
I am a disabled veteran plus I lost a brother. I have an American flag, MIA flag, a Vietnam vet flag, plus a pair of empty boots for MIAs. I belong to an MIA organization and send items to Dayton Hospital for veterans. After all of this I still went to Dayton for the picnic that we put on for the vets.
I am known around the world for my wood-carved ducks.
I have been in newspapers in Memphis, Tennessee, Nashville, Tennessee, Birmingham, Alabama, and Lima. I also have donated my work all around the area for cancer patients to help with bills.
The good lord has blessed me with my talent. I waited to write this for the sake of my four daughters and my brothers and three sisters.
If I did not have a family I would move to Germany. I speak German.
All I want is a personal apology from somebody.
— Herbert F. Sherrell
Lima