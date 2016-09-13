Letter: Enthusiasm built for golf

The Tamarac Golf Course, its staff and the Pizza Station, on behalf of the Mulligan Golf Association, would like to thank Tom Holtsberry for the generous donation of the course, the banquet room and the food. Your generosity has made our 2016 Youth golf training session a great success. You have truly exemplified the meaning of community involvement and giving back to the community. Who knows? Your effort just may have been the catalyst for the beginning of some aspirant PGA or LPGA career.

Also we would like to extend a special thanks to Husky Lima Refinery. Your donation was greatly needed and appreciated. Golf clubs were purchased for kids who would not have had the opportunity and/or proper equipment to have participated in our summer session.

— Lee Wilson, the Mulligan Golf Association