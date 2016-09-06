Letter: DeHavens special people, special store

Tim DeHaven and family should be thanked for the years of service given to the Lima community. JoAnn DeHaven had an artistic talent and I always enjoyed walking around their store at all seasons, especially at Halloween, Octoberfest, and Christmas — where they offered horse and buggy rides.

In later years they added the wine bar and entertainment. They always searched for ways to make the store unique.

It appears that times have changed for merchants. With online shopping so popular, even large department stores cannot offer the beautiful displays of yesteryear. I live in a large city and have seen many local merchants and individual stores come and go. When I came to Lima, I would visit DeHavens because I found it unique. I enjoyed the merchandise and the way it was displayed.

Thank you for the fond memories.

— Rebecca Ann Bluem, Cincinnati