Letter: We’re all paying for goose problem

A recent story by The Lima News, “Gagging on geese,” noted that the pesky waterfowl have been wrecking havoc on Lima’s parks, playing fields and bike paths, releasing massive amounts of excrement and displaying aggressive behavior toward pedestrians and bikers.

If you wonder where the geese are coming from, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has five goose farms in the area where your tax dollars are used to raise them. Just to be sure you don’t even think of harming the darlings, Canada geese are protected under the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act and Ohio state law. Instead of complaining, write a letter to your state representative and say thank you, because more are on the way.

— Jon Kessler, Celina