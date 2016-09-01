Letter: To stand or not to stand

The recent issue of professional quarterback Colin Kaepernick decision not to stand during the National Anthem is purely an issue of choice, but the real issue is how was able to have the choice. The many men and women who made sacrifices and choices in their own way in the branches of the military to afford the rights we have. In 1966, I enlisted in the Army and along with other duties, defended the war protester right to speak out against what I was asked to do.

Mr. Kaepernick has the God given ability to play football, and the right to sit during the National Anthem. Anyone can sit, we have enough doing that now, but now Mr. Kaepernick stand up and do something positive.

— Bob Mitchell, Lima