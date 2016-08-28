Letter: Nana won’t forget murdered grandson

It’s another year I can’t celebrate my grandson’s birthday today, Aug. 28, and it’s real hard. His life was taken from us in a senseless murder March 1, 2009.

He should be here to celebrate his birthday with Nana and family. He would have been 9 years old having cake and ice cream and having fun with everyone who loves him. Nana will still celebrate your birthday today, in memory of my grandson Kadon Lee Luke. Nana will never stop loving you and wish you were still here, but your memories will always be in my heart.

Happy 9th birthday Kadon Lee Luke.

— Carla Jean Luke, Lima