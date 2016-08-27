Letter: Trump’s mouth is rigging election

When Donald Trump tells the American people that the election is rigged, he is possibly right. But ask yourself, who is doing the rigging?

Every time Trump opens his mouth, he offends someone. He should be attacking Hillary Clinton. Every time she opens her mouth, she lies, even under oath.

Trump backed Hillary in her bid against Obama. If the election is being rigged, it’s Trump handing the election to her. The rippling affect will be Republican losses in the House and Senate. Just look at what we are left to vote for. What a disgrace for America.

— Joseph Vaske, Columbus Grove