Letter: Fact: Obama’s economy is working

Most conservative right wingers get confused when faced with facts.

Daryl Hinkle’s letter of Aug. 3 is a glowing example. He says factories can’t be staffed because they pay too little. The answer is to increase the minimum wage that conservatives claim kills jobs.

Fact: The stock market is at 18,000 precisely because foreigners know we have the strongest economy.

Also, ask any car dealer if we had sales close to what we have now, March, April and summer of any year. We had good weather in the past too!

If there was a lot of construction in the spring of 2006 and 2007 it must have been hidden. This year: P&G $60 million, Whirlpool $40 million.

The claim there is always money set aside for county construction has a problem. The money has to be there first. It wasn’t.

If the free traders had their way Spencerville would be surrounded by windmills.

— James Perine, Lima