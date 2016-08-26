Letter: Trust Trump, not the media

Shocked people are running for the hills from Donald Trump? I’m not. He’s not a perfect politician. When the people elected him with largest margins in Republican history, some were packing bags. And that’s just Republicans. Progressive Democrats took advantage. The media naturally jumped on.

The Democrat and Republican parties are clearly under attack.

Often referred to as Rhinos, Progressives, and Establishment Elitists; they’re now proudly wearing their identities. Some of them we know personally. Realizing that Trump won’t conform to business as usual scares them. Are they willing to lose presidential election in lieu of winning Congressional seats? Giving credence to the liberal media and politically correct scrutiny while really saying average America can’t even choose a good candidate. Wrong. Through these lenses private-citizens businesses military and the police have paid the price; now it’s America’s freedoms.

How’s political correctness working in America? Remember, educating and influencing are two different things. We cautioned the cost of political correctness. Now used to admonish a candidate and influence your elections. Instead vote the most provably Progressive platform in Democrat Party history. That’s not America. Not even Democratic. Progressivism has paralyzed America; adding to urban poverty, crime, and divisiveness of all types.

Trust the people not the media.

— Brian Cheney, Lima