Letter: Donald Trump the pick-pocket

Many years ago when the subject of why people vote against their own best interest came up, Lyndon Baines Johnson said this: “If you can convince the lowest white man that he is better than the best colored man, he won’t notice that you are picking his pocket.” He went on to say, “Hell, give him somebody to look down on and he will empty his pockets for you”.

With Trump’s message of bigotry, hatred and misogyny, it is abundantly clear that there must be a large segment of our society that is walking with empty pockets. What is more alarming than that is that he has not only picked their pockets, but he has successfully picked the most important part of the physical anatomy.

— Charles Thomas, Lima