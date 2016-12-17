Bluffton turns away McComb 66-51

BLUFFTON — The host Pirates grabbed an 18-6 first-quarter advantage on their way to a 66-51 victory Saturday night against McComb.

Luke Denecker had 16 points and Kaleb Jefferson and Zane Myers scored 12 each for Bluffton (1-4), which converted 13 free throws in the final quarter to preserve the win.

Miller City 65, Leipsic 55

MILLER CITY — The host Wildcats held a 35-28 lead at halftime and kept the Vikings at bay the rest of the game.

Noah Otto (18), Jacob Kuhlman (17) and Jacob Schimmoeller (11) all scored in double digits for Miller City, which committed 10 turnovers to Leipsic’s 17. Kuhlman also had eight rebounds.

Grant Schroeder had 18 points and Grant Rader scored 12 for Leipsic. Jordan Berger also had seven rebounds for the Vikings.

Temple Christian 66,

Riverside 48

LIMA — The Pioneers outscored the Pirates 23-3 in the third quarter Friday night. Seth Hohlbein (26), Noah Howell (17), Ty Callahan (11) and Brody Bowman (10) all scored in double digits for Temple Christian.

Girls basketball

Minster 74, Van Wert 28

MINSTER — The host Wildcats built a 20-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Courtney Prenger (15), Rosie Westerbeck (13) and Lindsay Roetgerman (11) all scored in double digits for Minster. Ally Jackson and Cassidy Meyers each had 10 points for the Cougars.

Varsity only

NEW BREMEN — The Cardinals’ home game against Upper Scioto Valley will be varsity only starting at 7 p.m.

Postponements

The Allen County Tournament for wrestlers was among the Saturday area events postponed or canceled due to the inclement weather. No makeup date has been announced.

Other postponements where new dates have been announced include:

• Boys basketball: Lincolnview at Wayne Trace (6 p.m. Tuesday), Botkins at Allen East (Monday), Fort Recovery at Jay County (Tuesday, Dec. 27).

• Girls basketball: Kalida at Fort Jennings (Thursday, Feb. 2), Bellefontaine at Indian Lake (6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5).

Women’s basketball

ONU 79, John Carroll 59

ADA — Shawnee graduate Britt Lauck tied a career-high with 21 points for No. 17-ranked Ohio Northern.

The Polar Bears remain undefeated and improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the Ohio Athletic Conference, while the Blue Streaks drop to 3-5, 1-3.

Jenna Dirksen added 13 points and a game-high three steals, Amy Bullimore had 10 points and a team-best nine rebounds and Marion Local alum Emily Mescher chipped in a career-best 11 points also for ONU.

The Polar Bears shot 33-of-75 (44.0 percent) from the field, including 7-of-21 (33.3 percent) from the 3-point line.

Northern won the rebounding battle by a 51-48 margin.

The Polar Bears return to action Dec. 29-30 as they compete in the Music City Classic and take on Castleton (Va.) and Westfield State (Mass.) in Nashville, Tenn., at Cumberland University.

Men’s basketball

ONU 93, John Carroll 91

ADA — Marion Local graduate Ryan Bruns’ layup with one second remaining helped lift Ohio Northern to a victory against John Carroll at the ONU Sports Center.

With the victory, the Polar Bears improved to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in the Ohio Athletic Conference, while the Blue Streaks fall to 3-5, 2-2.

Nate Burger led the way offensively for Northern as he poured in career-best 29 points and went 7-of-9 from the 3-point line.

Ada grad Konnor Baker was one rebound shy of a double-double as he posted 20 points and tied for a game-high with nine rebounds. Bruns and Van Wert alum Joey Hurless each chipped in 10 points for ONU.

The Polar Bears shot 31-of-67 (46.3 percent) from the field, including 13-of-29 (44.8 percent) from the 3-point line.

ONU narrowly edged the Blue Streaks 38-37 on the boards.

Ohio Northern will return to action Tuesday as the Polar Bears travel to Lexington (Ky.) to compete in the Don Lane Classic and take on Lynchburg (Va.) and Transylvania (Ky.) in the two-day event.

