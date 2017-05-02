Posted on by

Putnam County pupils win Modern Woodmen’s speech contest


From left: Stanley Haselman, of Modern Woodmen, Jacob Suter, 1st place finisher; Megan Ketner, 2nd place and Lexi Kahle, 3rd place.


OTTAWA — Modern Woodmen of America offers a speech contest to area schools. Recently 18 students from eight schools in Putnam County won their local school competitions. These 18 local winners then competed in the county competition April 30.

Winners of the county school speech competition included first place, Jacob Suter, eighth grader at Pandora-Gilboa; second place, Megan Ketner, eighth grader from Glandorf Elementary; third place, Lexi Kahle, sixth grader from Fort Jennings.

These winners will compete in the state competition on May 13.

