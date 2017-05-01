Wapakoneta Middle School pupils recognized at board meeting

WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta Middle School pupils were recognized at the board meeting held Monday, April 25.

Grade Five: Andrew Dunifon, nominated by Mrs. Stephens, Mrs. Oto and Mrs. Rostorfer; Brandon Wireman, nominated by Mrs. Newman, Mrs. Mullen, Mrs. Larkin, Mr. Sarasin and Mrs. Hill; Joshua Pyle, nominated by Mrs. Kohler, Mrs. Larkin, Mrs. Sawmiller and Mrs. Metzger.

Grade Six: Bailey Barrett, nominated by Mrs. Roediger, Mr. Wayman, Mrs. Jarvis and Ms. Rossman; Jacob Brinkman, nominated by Mrs. Adams, Mrs. Amstutz and Mrs. Truesdale; Avery Place, nominated by Mrs. Shafer, Mrs. Turner, Mrs. Steinke and Mrs. Jamison.

Grade Seven: Collin Lenhart, nominated by Mrs. Lisi, Ms. Wade, Mr. Crow and Mr. White; Walter Little nominated by Mrs. Maurer, Mrs. Folger and Mrs. Johns; Shawn Zink, nominated by Ms. Quatman, Mr. Law and Mrs. Riffle.