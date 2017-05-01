Posted on by

Elida school board member graduates from statewide leadership institute


ELIDA — Patrick Schymanski, a school board member at Elida schools, recently graduated from the Ohio School Boards Association Board Leadership Institute.

The institute is a two-day training program designed exclusively for public school board members. Schymanski was one of nearly 200 Ohio school board members who participated in the professional development event.

The training program was held April 21 and 22 in Columbus. It featured workshops covering a wide range of school board leadership topics, including student achievement, school finance, legal and legislative issues, conflict resolution, the opioid epidemic, staff discipline and more.

