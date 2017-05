PERRY TOWNSHIP — The Perry school board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for the purpose of going into executive session.

Both meetings will take place in the high school’s community room, 2770 E. Breese Road, Lima.

See the agenda http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Special-Board-Agenda-May-2nd-and-3rd.pdf See the agenda http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_PerrySchools.jpg