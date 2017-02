VAN WERT — Members of the Van Wert Federation of Teachers are hosting a meeting at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, in the lecture hall at Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10708 state Route 118 S., Van Wert. The meeting is for both active and retired teachers.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the impact of changes from the Ohio STRS Board on cost of living allowance for retired teachers, their health care and other aspects of their retirement.

