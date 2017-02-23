Citizens National Bank donates to Wright State University-Lake Campus

CELINA — Citizens National Bank donated $25,000 to Wright State University-Lake Campus’s Rise! Shine! Capital Campaign. These funds are earmarked for the Lake Campus capital projects, including the Agriculture & Water Quality Center, the Advanced Manufacturing Center and an academic expansion.

The Rise! Shine! Capital Campaign was launched in March of 2015. The campaign’s mission is to create a level playing field for all students to light their imagination with possibilities and make necessary investments to help all students achieve, serve communities, and advance applied research that answers important questions and create jobs.