Dr. Susan Schultz Huxman chosen as Bluffton University’s 2017 Commencement speaker

BLUFFTON — Dr. Susan Schultz Huxman will serve as the 2017 commencement speaker at Bluffton University’s May 7 graduation.

Huxman has spend more than 25 years in higher education and currently serves as Eastern Mennonite University’s president. She was president of Conrad Grebel University College, Waterloo, Canada from 2011 to 2016. Previously she was director of the Elliott School of communication at Wichita State University. She has served on the boards of Mennonite Education Agency and Western District Conference of Mennonite Church USA.

Huxman holds an master’s degree and doctorate in communication studies from the University of Kansas. She is a 1982 graduate of Bethel College with a degree in English, and she went on to specialize in communication.

Her daughter, Emily Huxman, will graduate during the ceremony with a communication and marketing double major.