Lima Central Catholic to induct 5 people into 2017 Hall of Fame

LIMA — Lima Central Catholic High School will induct five people into its 2017 Hall of Fame during an awards dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the old gym at LCC.

David Kriegel, a 1963 graduate of LCC, will be inducted for professional achievement. Thomas Barnhart is being inducted for his service to LCC. Patti Guagenti Kennedy, a 1983 graduate of LCC, is being inducted for community service. Pat Shanahan Black, a 1968 graduate of LCC, is also being inducted for community service. The final inductee, 1996 LCC graduate Jim Kessen, is being inducted for athletic achievement.

Tickets for the Hall of Fame dinner are $15, and are available in the business office at LCC or by contacting Kayla Nocera at [email protected]

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Combined-1-1-1.jpg