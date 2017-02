BLUFFTON — Grace Albrecht Gallery is hosting an artists’ reception from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, March 9, in the Sauder Visual Arts Center at Bluffton University, 280 W. College Ave., Bluffton. The artists will be available to discuss their work.

The free reception is open to the public.

