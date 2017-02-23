“Viewer Discretion Advised” art exhibit opens at Grace Albrecht Gallery, at Bluffton University

BLUFFTON — The Grace Albrecht Gallery at Bluffton University hosts an art exhibit, “Viewer Discretion Advised.” The exhibit opens March 6 and runs through March 24 in the Grace Albrecht Gallery, 280 W. College Ave., Bluffton.

The exhibit represents senior artists and graphic designers showcasing their most prominent work from their four years at Bluffton University. Artists include Tracy Cook, of Defiance; Anna Hairston, of Mansfield; Mackenzie Hoeckley, Santa Barbara, California; Curtney Rettig, of Bluffton; Aaron Ward, of Toledo and Justin Weaver, of Bluffton.

The public is invited to the exhibit free of charge. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekly and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

