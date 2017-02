ADA — Ohio Northern University College of Law will presents a forum on “Discrimination and implicit bias: An exploration of unconscious bias and remedies provided by the law” at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the large Moot Court Room at Ohio Northern University, 525 S. Main St., Ada.

The program is free and open to the public. Speakers include Susan Sharkey and Michael Smithson.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_OhioNorthernUniversity-10.jpg