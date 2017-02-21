Lima City Schools’ K-Kids clubs recognized

LIMA — The Kiwanis Club of Lima has sponsored a K-Kids club in every elementary school in the Lima City Schools throughout the past several years.

The K-Kids club is the largest service organization for elementary school students in the world with more than 20,000 members worldwide and is sponsored by Kiwanis International. It is a student-led service club and draws its members from the student body. The club provides an opportunity for kids to form values and build self-esteem based on experiences in community service activities.

Each year a school submits all of its projects and endeavors for that year and can be eligible for becoming a Distinguished Club or an Honor Club. Out of all of the schools in Ohio submitting for the Distinguished Club award, only seven qualified in the entire state, and three were from Lima: Heritage, Independence and Unity Elementary Schools. Freedom Elementary was the only school in the state of Ohio to become an Honor Club.