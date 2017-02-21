Elida students compete in solo and ensemble contest

LIMA — Several Elida students participated in the Ohio Music Education Association District 3 Solo & Ensemble Contest held Feb. 11th at Lima Senior High School.

The following musicians received an Excellent, or Rating of 2:

In Class C: Christopher Boothby- Tenor Saxophone.

In Class B: Lila Mansfield- Piccolo Solo, MaKenzie Ruvoldt- Clarinet Solo Isaiah Wolfert- Alto Saxophone Alex Treece- Alto Saxophone Ethan Bowersock- Euphonium Flute Trio with members Molly Wright, Abby White & Selena Flores.

In Class A: Josh Iten- Baritone Saxophone.

The following musicians received a Superior, or Rating of 1:

In Class C: Joel Purugganan- French Horn.

In Class B: McKayla Gilbert- Flute Solo Molly Burkholder- Tuba Solo Hannah Fosnaugh- Marimba Brass Quartet with members Josh Guess and Michael King- Trumpet, Kenzie Christlieb- Trombone and Ethan Bowersock- Euphonium.

In Class A: Colin Parent - French Horn Solo Trumpet Quartet with members Kaylee Mekolites, Josh Guess, Alex Fields & Colin Parent Percussion Ensemble with members Grace Earl, Emily Campbell, Gabe Hughes, Luke Greeley, Brady Thomas, Evan Yonut, Joe Davis III, Will Green and Cameron and Linton.

The following vocal musicians received an Excellent, or Rating of 2:

In Class C: Elida Freshmen Women’s Ensemble: Riley Bowers, Laura Coil, Alyssa Ford, Makenna Isenbarger, Katelyn Makin, Kellie Morgan, Shyanna Steed, Alyssa Stile.

In Class B: Faith White, Justus Guerrero.

The following musicians received a Superior, or Rating of 1:

In Class C: Ryan Vetter Laura Coil Alyssa Stiles.

In Class B: Peyton Phillips, Caleb Hartzog Women’s Ensemble: Peyton Phillips, Erykka Nunez, Arriyana Nunez, Makenna Shurelds.

In Class A: Erykka Nunez, Molly Burkholder.