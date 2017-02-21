Crestview schools accepting open enrollment applications

CONVOY — Crestview schools will permit students from adjacent school districts to enroll in the district’s schools through “open enrollment” for the 2017-18 school year.

Applications will be accepted beginning April 1, on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the time and date the application is received by the superintendent. Requests will be acted upon by July 1.

Parents interested in open enrollment for kindergarten students must complete an application at kindergarten registration, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13-17 in the elementary office.

Applications will be considered in the order received, and space may be limited. All applications must be completed and returned no later than May 31 (except for kindergarten students). Applications are available by contacting Superintendent Mike Este’s office at 419-749-9100, ext. 4 or on the school website at www.crestviewknights.com under Downloads.

Current open enrolled students must complete a new open enrollment application for the 2017-2018 school year. These applications will be considered before new requests are acted upon.