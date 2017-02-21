Upper Scioto Valley schedules kindergarten registration

McGUFFEY — Upper Scioto Valley kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24 and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 27 at Upper Scioto Valley schools, located at 510 S. Courtright St., McGuffey.

At the time of registration, parents or guardians must bring their child, as well as his or her birth certificate, immunization records, custody papers (if applicable) and proof of residency. Registration will take approximately one hour.

Call 419-757-3231, ext. 4, to register for kindergarten screening. Registration is due by March 16.

