Two Bath students named National Merit Award finalists

LIMA — Two Bath High School students have been named finalists for the 2017 National Merit Scholarship program.

Paul Blasiman and Rachel Inskeep were each named finalists last Wednesday, receiving a certificate recognizing their achievement. Each year, 15,000 students out of about 1.6 million entrants nationwide are named finalists, with 7,500 receiving a $2,500 Merit Scholarship award or corporate or college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards.

Winners are determined based on academic record, the school’s curricula and grading system, test scores, a recommendation from the high school, student activities and leadership and an essay submitted by the finalist.

Winners will be notified starting in March and continuing through mid-June, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.