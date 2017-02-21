Betty’s Farm offers recreation program to individuals with developmental disabilities

LIMA — Betty’s Farm is offering “Friday Night Fun” to individuals with autism and developmental disabilities.

Friday Night Fun is a recreational program for individuals to enjoy an evening of leisure, community activities and relationship building, according to a press release. Participants may choose to attend one of two groups that meet one Friday per month. Activities include bowling, movies, putt-putt golf and going out to eat at local restaurants.

First-time attendees will be required to fill out an application one month in advance and include copies of their individualized support plan, behavioral support plan and individualized education plan. Spots must be reserved one week in advance.

For more details, contact Rob Foreman at 419-205-2841 or [email protected].