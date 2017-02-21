Joint Township District Hospital Foundation offers nursing scholarships

ST. MARYS — The Joint Township District Hospital Foundation is offering two $1,000 scholarships to local students studying nursing for the 2017-18 academic year.

To be eligible for these scholarships, the individual must be a high school senior, college student or adult returning to school who is a resident of Auglaize or Mercer counties, or a graduate of a high school in those counties. Joint Township Hospital and Grand Lake Health System employees are not eligible. Final applicants must be available for an interview between 9 a.m. and noon June 10.

Applications are due by April 28 and must be made online at http://bit.ly/2lhuQqv. For more details, call 419-394-3335, extension 3567.