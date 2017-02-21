Bowling Green State University instructor works with Lima Senior choir students

LIMA — Emily Pence Brown, a member of the choral faculty at Bowling Green State University, worked with Lima Senior High School choir students Tuesday.

Pence Brown is an assistant professor of music education at BGSU, where she teaches choral music education undergraduate courses and directs the Women’s Chorus.

She has a bachelor’s degree in music education from Rutgers University, a master’s degree from Florida State University and a doctorate from the University of Southern Mississippi. She taught school choir, piano and musical theater for five years before pursing her doctorate.