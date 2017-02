LIMA — The Elida Musical Theatre will benefit from a Chipotle fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chipotle, 3292 Elida Road, Lima.

Bring in a flyer, show it on your smartphone or tell the cashier that you’re supporting the cause to make sure that 50 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Elida Musical Theatre.

