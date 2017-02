WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize Health Department is offering free screenings for children birth to 5 years of age on Monday, March 13, at Wapakoneta Elementary School, 900 N. Blackhoof St., Wapakoneta.

Call Charlotte Axe to pre-register for the screening at 419-738-3410 or 1-800-531-6134.

These screenings are bing sponsored by Help Me Grow through funding from the Ohio Department of Health.

