Three Kalida teens honored by Putnam County Optimists

KALIDA — Three Kalida High School students were honored by the Putnam County Optimists with the club’s Character Award for January.

Bailey Eickholt, Jeffrey Knueve and Tara Gerding were all honored by the club for a variety of charitable activities.

Eickholt maintains a 4.0 grade point average while serving on student council, the Cats Who Care organization and the Kalida Recycling Committee, while competing in the high school cross country and track teams.

Knueve volunteers at the elementary school and is the president of Cats Who Care, while also competeing in the school’s golf, basketball and baseball teams.

Gerding also helps at the elementary school and middle school and is also a member of student council and Cats Who Care. She is also a Mass server and lector at St. Michael’s Church.