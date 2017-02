ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University announced its Fall 2016 semester deans list. Students maintained a 3.5 GPA to qualify for the dean’s list.

Area students include:

Findlay: Braden T. Miller and Chase K. Miller.

Lima: Ashlynn N. Vieira.

Van Wert: LeAndryce M. Miller.

Wapakoneta: Abbey R. Gibson.