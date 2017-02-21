Blanchard Valley Health Stystem offers educational scholarships

FINDLAY — Blanchard Valley Health System is offering scholarship opportunities to individuals pursuing health care careers. Blanchard Valley Health System associates, current college students and high school seniors entering college may be eligible to apply.

A complete list of scholarships along with applications, deadlines, qualifications and contact information may be viewed at www.bvhealthsystem.org/scholarships by clicking on the “Scholarships” link under the “Health Care Professionals” menu.

Those who receive a scholarship may be required to make a commitment to the organization.

The Jane Heminger Nursing Scholarship is open to students completing ate least their first year of education with a minimum GPA of 3.25 and are accepted into a nursing program at an accredited college of nursing. Applicants must have a permanent address in Hancock County. Application must be received by April 1. For more information call 419-429-6414.

The Kathleen Higgins Endowed Scholarship is available to students pursuing a career in nursing. Applicants must have a permanent address in the area served by Blanchard Valley Health System and be accepted into at least two courses of an accredited nursing program beginning between the summer of 2017 and the spring of 2018. A GPA of 3.0 or higher is required. Preference given to applicants demonstrating financial need. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information contact 419-429-6414.

The Phyllis Zimber Endowed Scholarship is available to individuals pursuing a degree in nursing with a special interest in obstetrics. Applicants must have a permanent address in an area served by Blanchard Valley Health System and be accepted into at least two courses in a registered nursing program. Coursework must be for academic credit and count toward a nursing degree. A GPA of 3.0 or higher is required. Preference given to applicants who are Blanchard Valley Health System associates, family members of Blanchard Valley Health System associates or those who demonstrate financial need. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information call 419-429-6414.

The Findlay Auxiliary Scholarship offers assistance to Hancock County area high school seniors pursuing health-related careers. Students must attend a Hancock County school, be in the top third of their class academically, and have a goal to enter the medical field. Applications must be received by April 15. For more information call 419-423-5342.

The Medical Explorer Post Scholarship has offered assistance for more than 20 years to high school seniors planning to pursue a career in medicine. Applicants must have been a Medical Explorer Post member for at least two years, be in good academic standing an have participated in community and volunteer activities. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, call 419-772-2641.

The Greater Northwest Ohio Diabetes Association offers educational assistance to persons with diabetes. Applicants must be a high school senor or college student with diabetes from Hancock, Hardin, Putnam, Seneca, Wood or Wyandot County. Applications must be received by March 31. For more information call 419-423-5434.

The Sherri Winegardner Endowed Nursing Scholarship is available to nursing students pursuing a bachelor of science nursing degree or an advanced degree in nursing. Applications must have a permanent address in an area served by Blanchard Valley Health System and be accepted into at least two courses of an accredited nursing program beginning the summer of 2017 and the spring of 2018. A GPA of 3.0 or higher is required. Special consideration given to applicants with an interest in practicing in the area of critical care or those that are interested in pursuing an advanced degree to be a nurse educator. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information call 419-423-5457.

The Karis S. (Powell) Woodward, RN, Nursing Scholarship Fund is available to nursing students pursuing a bachelor of science nursing degree who have been accepted into a BSN program in an accredited college of nursing. Applicants must have a permanent address in an area served by Blanchard Valley Health System. Eligible students must maintain a 2.0 GPA and exhibit good moral character. This scholarship is renewable from year to year. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, call 419-429-6414.

The Kristine Mullen Memorial Scholarship Fund is available to nursing students interested in critical care, advancement in nursing education and/or nurses interested in becoming educators. Applicants must have a permanent address in an area served by Blanchard Valley Health System. A GPA of 3.0 or higher is required. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, call 419-429-6414.

The Maxine Snyder Endowed Trust Certification and Masters Preparation Scholarship is available to a current Blanchard Valley Health System associate who is a registered nurse and has been employed at Blanchard Valley Health System for at least one year. Applicants should be in a program of special benefit to Blanchard Valley Health System. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information call, 419-423-5457.

The Karen S. Jones Nursing Certification Scholarship is available to Blanchard Valley Health System Bluffton and Findlay campus registered nurses who wish to gain certification. Applicants must have practiced two years or more in their specialty. The scholarship can be used toward a review course and/or certification exam fee in their specialty. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, call 419-429-6414.

The Nursing Education Fund is available to professional nurses employed within the Blanchard Valley Health System. The scholarship can be used for individual conference participation, nursing speakers for a large group of staff nurses, certification for specialized nursing and pursuit of advanced degrees int he healthcare field. Applications must be received by April 1 and September 1 of each year. For more information call 419-429-6414.