Musical performance slated for ONU

ADA — Ohio Northern University will have a symphony concert called “Glory, War and Peace” at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Freed Center for the Performing Arts.

The guest composer will be Nathan Pangrazio. Following the concert, Pangrazio will answer questions from the audience. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors, $5 for students and $10 for ONU faculty and staff. There also will be others performing that day.

The Freed Center box office is open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets also may be ordered by phone at 419-772-1900 or online at ticketing.onu.edu.

