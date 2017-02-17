Allen East school board meeting scheduled

HARROD — The Allen East Board of Education will have a meeting at 7 p.m., Feb. 21.

Regular business will be discussed along with a recommendation to purchase a bus turbo charger replacement from Cardinal Bus for $6,900. Ohio Northern University College Credit Plus Partnership, Rhodes State Community College and Sinclair Community College agreements that allow Allen East students to earn college credits at a cost also is on the agenda.

The school calendar for the 2017-18 school year also will be discussed.

