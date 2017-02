HARROD — Allen East High School SADD is hosting its 5th annual reality party Monday, Feb. 20.

To schedule a guided tour of the “staged” underage teen drinking party, contact adviser Kelly Prichard at 419-648-3333 ext. 2029 or by email at [email protected]

The tours start every half hour beginning at 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Reservations are required, and the event is free.