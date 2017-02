BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s social work department will present a workshop, “Bridging the Unspeakable: Using Expressive Art Approaches for Trauma-Focused Cognitive Therapy,” from 3:15 to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, on the third floor of the Town Hall assembly room, 154 N. Main St. Bluffton.

The workshop is free, however registration is required by Monday, Feb. 27. To register, contact Nancy Neff at [email protected] An application for CEUs has been submitted.

