Bluffton University baseball team hosts sixth annual headshaving event

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s baseball team will host the sixth annual Vs. Cancer headshaving event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Commons at Marbeck Center at Bluffton University, 280 W. College Ave., Bluffton. Several members of the team and supporters will shave their heads. This is the team’s largest community service project.

The team’s goal is to raise $10,000 for the Vs. Cancer foundation. Half the money will go to childhood cancer research, and the other half to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Stylists from the Curling Iron in Bluffton will donate their time, talent and razor blades.

