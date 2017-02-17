Bluffton University alumni to outline career paths at public forum

BLUFFTON — A group of five Bluffton University alumni will participate in a “Meet Your Major” public forum at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Stutzman Lecture Hall in Centennial Hall.

Philosophy major and current attorney Mitch Kingsley, music major and college admissions associate Audwin Jones, music major and Methodist minister Jason Wellman, business major and non-profit fundraiser Lori Pongtana Burrows and accounting major and current credit analyst Lisa Pongtana Bradley will be on hand to share how their career paths developed after completing their liberal arts education.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_BlufftonUniversity-7.jpg