University of Chicago researcher to speak at Ohio Northern University

ADA — Ka Yee Christina Lee, professor of chemistry and senior associate vice president for research at the University of Chicago, will discuss “The science of breathing: Wrinkle-to-fold transitions in long surfactants and other elastic sheet” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Dicke Hall Forum at Ohio Northern University.

Her talk is part of the Kritzler Lectureship in Chemistry at ONU, and is sponsored by the Donald J. Bettinger Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry. The event is free to attend.

Lee has been with the University of Chicago since 1998, and is a full professor in the Department of Chemistry. She has served as the director of NSF-funded Materials Research Science and Engineering.

