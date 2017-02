LIMA — Lima Senior High School will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the school’s auxiliary gymnasium.

Students from the school’s health occupations program will assist with the event.

The blood drive is open to students and community members. Students must be 17 years of age to donate.

