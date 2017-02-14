Posted on by

Architects to talk at Ohio Northern University

Architects present at 7:30 p.m. in the Freed Center for the Performing Arts at Ohio Northern University, 525 S. Main St., Ada. Event is good for one CPD hour of continuing education. RSVP to Laurie Laird by email at [email protected] or call 419-772-2421.

ADA — Paul Orban and Drew Susko, both architects with BHDP Architecture, are the featured speakers at the “Emerging Professionals” meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Freed Center for the Performing Arts at Ohio Northern University, 525 S. Main St., Ada. The architects will be discussing designs for the emerging workplace.

The event is free and open to the public. In addition, the event is good for one CPD hour of continuing education. RSVP Laurie Laird by email at [email protected] or call 419-772-2421.

