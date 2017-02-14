Lima Senior singers and musicians impress at contest

LIMA — Lima Senior High School singers and musicians took part in the Ohio Music Education Association District III Solo and Ensemble contest held recently.

Earning superior ratings in the band category were Abby White, flute solo; Keonte’ Bankston, snare drum solo; Nathan Shauf, trombone solo; Journey Seffernick, Keonte’ Bankston and Juliana Reed, percussion trio; Symphonic Band Percussion Trio; and Symphonic Band Woodwind Choir.

Earning excellent rating in the band category were Philip Korikian, Lindsey Burnett and Whitney Reed, trumpet trio.

Earning superior in the orchestra category were Alyssa Suarez, violin; Jeremiah Dew, violin and Ceyshon Huggins, viola.

Earning an excellent rating in the orchestra category were Sofia Restivo, violin.

In the vocal category, superior ratings went to Raven Cress, Kelsey Carter, Darius Collins, Claire Mericle, Brianna Wright, Grace Dorsey, Xavier Cloud, Jayla Austin, Chase Duffman, Amy Morlock, Destiny Burk, Chris Burden, Chris Burden, Hunter Smith, Hailey Bartels and J’Veahn Soles.

Earning excellent in the vocal category went to Brianna Howard, Alexis Cooper, Demetta Waller-Flores, Allecia Sawmiller, Angela Meeker, Xandra Badertscher, Peter Fike, Alyssa Suarez, Xavier Cloud and Makayla Williams.