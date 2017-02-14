Mennonite Home Communities of Bluffton accepting scholarship applications

BLUFFTON — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio is accepting applications for the Barbara Fleming Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

The scholarship is meant to promote the career of nursing. The scholarship money may be used toward school-related expenses involved in obtaining a degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse, a degree as a Registered Nurse, or a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

The scholarship offers a minimum award of $500 and will be paid directly to the vocational school or college where the student is enrolled.

Barbara Fleming, in whose honor the scholarship is made possible, was a trained nurse and a resident of Mennonite Memorial Home from 1997 to 2000.

Applications are available by contacting: Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio, 410 W. Elm St., Bluffton, OH 45817.

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or Twitter, @lima_eddings.

